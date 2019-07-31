|
Gary W. VanLuven
Kimball - Mr. Gary Wayne VanLuven, age 71, of Kimball, passed away on July 27, 2019, in the Blue Water Hospice Home, after a long battle with COPD and Lung Cancer.
He was born on October 22, 1947, in Port Huron, to the late Murriel (Van) VanLuven and Phyllis H. Kreiger.
Gary married Gloria J. Singles on June 24, 1967, in Port Huron.
He attended Port Huron High School, was a 25-year employee of American Tape and was the owner and operator of Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners in East Tawas. Gary also sold real estate and retired from Alro Industrial Products in Jackson. He served in the Army National Guard for 8 years.
Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria of Port Huron, son and daughter-in-law, Gary E. (Candace) VanLuven of Port Huron, son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Carah) VanLuven of Saginaw, daughter and son-in-law, Heather (Kevin) Schlagel of Lansing, grandsons, Connor Schlagel and Louden VanLuven, granddaughter, Kaitlyn Schlagel, sister-in-law, Nancy (Larry) Durst, sister-in-law, Judy (Ted) Morrison, stepsister, Carolyn (Gale) Sims, his two precious dogs, Bailey and Jeremy, several special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Jim Rix, sister, Judy Brooks and an infant son, Chad VanLuven.
Memorial services will be 1:00pm Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor Joseph DeHass the Blue Water Hospice Chaplain will officiate. Burial to take place in Ruby Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be 12:00pm until the time of service at 1:00pm in the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be made to or s of America.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 31, 2019