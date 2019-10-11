Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Lexington - Gayle D. Sadowski, age 83, a resident of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Mclaren Port Huron Hospital.

She was born on July 28, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of the late Harvey and Elda (Thorley) Hinsberger. Gayle married Frank K. Sadowski on July 30, 1955 in Warren, Michigan. He preceded her in death on March 22, 1997.

Gayle was a classified ads placer for the Detroit Newspapers.

She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth (Janet) Sadowski of Missouri and David (Forrest Meneer) Sadowski of Detroit. Four grandaughters, Lauren, Kristen, Caitlin and Catherine.

A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation will be from 11- 12 Noon. Pastor Linda Fuller will officiate.

Memorials in memory of Gayle may be made to the Blue Water Hospice.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
