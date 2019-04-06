Gaylord Feick



Marysville - Heaven welcomed a good and faithful servant, Gaylord Loren Feick, age 93, of Marysville, on Thursday, April 4, 2019.



Gaylord was born to the late Frank and Christina (Campbell) Feick on August 30, 1925 in Atkins, Michigan. He was 12 years old when he met the love of his life. Donna Fitz was 10 years old when her family moved next door to the Feick family on Pine Street in Port Huron. They were married on September 3, 1949.



Gaylord trusted Christ as his Savior when he was a boy and served Him faithfully throughout his life. He was a life time member of Griswold Street Baptist Church, Port Huron. He served as a Sunday school teacher, trustee, organist and treasurer for many years. He was also an active member of St. Clair County Gideons International, an organization that distributes Bibles throughout the world.



After graduating from Port Huron High School in 1943, Gaylord proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked as a surgical technician at the 102nd General Hospital in England. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he enrolled at Port Huron Junior College and transferred to Wayne State University, where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education and administration. He returned to work at Port Huron High School as a chemistry teacher in 1951. During his career, he was also the boys' guidance counselor, assistant to the principal and principal at PHHS. Gaylord was principal during PHHS's centennial year in 1967. He was honored in 2017 as the Grand Marshall for the school's 150th anniversary.



Gaylord and his father built the home in Marysville where he and Donna raised their family and continued to live in until his fall in January of this year. He enjoyed gardening, electronics, wood working, and traveling during his retirement. He was a wonderful, loving husband and father who was dedicated to the Lord, his family and his friends. He was a gentleman in every way and respected for integrity and character.



Gaylord is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Donna; four children, Wendy (Brad) Hummel of Waterville, Ohio, Mark (Joyce) Feick of Plymouth, Marchel (Michael) Racklyeft of Farmington Hills and Jill (Michael) Maynard of St. Clair; nine grandchildren, Gwen (Ryan) Weikart, Derek (Valeria) Hummel, Brooke Young, Erik Feick, Stacey Racklyeft, Hannah Maynard, Katie (Jim) Teeters, Julie (David) Rice and Jeff (Crystal) McKelvey; 12 great grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Carlyle Hager. Gaylord was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Feick; grandson, Douglas McKelvey; and twin great granddaughters, Madelyn and Zoey McKelvey.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 in Griswold Street Baptist Church. Dr. Tim North will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army.



Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.



Memorial contributions may be made to Griswold Street Baptist Church or St. Clair County Gideons International. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.



Thank you to Marwood's nursing staff and Blue Water Hospice for their kindness and care for Gaylord during these past months. Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2019