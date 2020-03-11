|
|
Gene R. Smith
Fort Gratiot - Gene Raymond Smith, 81, of Fort Gratiot, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
He was born April 9, 1938 in East Detroit to the late Russell and Norma Smith. He married Beverly Johnson on May 4, 1957 in Applegate.
Mr. Smith was employed with Prestolite Wire Company prior to his retirement. He was a 1956 graduate of Cros-Lex High School where he was an all-area athlete and an MVP football player. He enjoyed all sports, hunting, and cruising with Buck and Beth. Gene was a self-taught guitarist who loved to play at church. He never wavered in his faith and was the same man, whether he was at home, church or work.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly; five children, Cheryl (John) Lee, Gene (Sue) Smith Jr., Mark (Dana) Smith, Dove (Dave) Taylor and Colleen Smith; 18 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; two brothers, the Rev. Paul Smith and Erwin (Deborah) Smith; a sister-in-law, Carol Smith; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Smith; and long-time friends, Bill Wahl, Richard Jones, Claude Toler and Joseph Cannon who he joins in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Hillside Wesleyan Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Nathaniel Tucker and the Reverend Bill Kinnan will officiate.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020