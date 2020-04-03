|
|
Gene Raymond Smith Jr., age 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home in Lupton, MI. He was born on March 10, 1959 in Port Huron to Gene Sr. and Beverly (Johnson) Smith. He lived in Lupton since 2017, formerly of Prescott. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, playing the piano at church and volunteering in the community. He played his guitar at nursing homes, hospitals and events and gatherings in town. He was known as the Hat Man or Piano Man. Gene is survived by his children, Lisa (James) Groulx of Prescott, Michelle (Robert) Graham of Howell and Joshua (Jennifer) Smith Sr. of Au Gres; grandchildren, Grace, Andrew, Jonathan, Wyatt, Trenton, Isaac, Audrey, Joshua Jr., Jacob and Joseph; siblings, Cheryl (John) Lee of Fort Gratiot, Dove (Dave) Taylor of Kimball, Mark (Dana) Smith of Fort Gratiot, and Colleen Smith of Port Huron; mother, Beverly Smith of Fort Gratiot; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Gene Raymond Smith Sr. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in Rose City. Online condolences can be shared at www.steuernolmclaren.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020