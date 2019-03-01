Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home- North
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home- North
Fort Gratiot - 100, went home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1918, in Atkins, Michigan, the daughter of the late Henry and Mabel (Ornsbee) Heck

She moved two miles up the road on October 14, 1938, when she became the bride of Freeman F. Glenn. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2004.

Geneva was a lifelong homemaker, a quiet person who loved to cook, garden, clean, and take care of others' needs.

She is survived by her son, Stewart Glenn; four grandchildren; Michelle (Brent Morton) Glenn, Mike (Kate) Glenn, Brad (Sarah) Glenn, and Cherie Glenn; five great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Jon Richmond) Schian, Maggie Glenn, Mary Claire Glenn, Ian Glenn, and Brenna Glenn; a special niece Liz Wixon; a great-niece Nancy Cowper; special caregiver, Pam Sedwick; best friend Marion McLane; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Roger Glenn, and eight brothers and sisters, including her twin sister Virginia.

A celebration of her life will take place at Smith Family Funeral Home- North at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor David Reed will officiate.

Memorials suggested to North Street United Methodist Church.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
