Rev. Dr. Georg F.W. Gerritsen
Port Huron - 85, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family with loving care provided by Grace Hospice.
He was born in Batavia, Indonesia on September 11, 1934, son of the late Gerrit and Maya (Barbara) Gerritsen.
Georg married Barbara Foulks on September 23, 1961, in Pemberton, New Jersey.
After graduation from high school in The Netherlands, Georg graduated from Calvin College with an Associates of general studies in 1959. He went on and studied at Westminster Theological Seminary and graduated with a Bachelor of Divinity degree in 1963, and obtained his Master of Divinity from there as well in 1974. In 1980, Georg graduated with a Doctor of Ministry degree from San Francisco Theological Seminary. He served for 28 years at various United Methodist Churches in the area. Georg liked listening to classical music, traveling, and most importantly spending quality time with his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Barbara of 59 years is his son, Greg Gerritsen of Port Huron; sisters, Maya (Bourke) Lyklema of The Netherlands, and Ruth Schneider of Germany; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Georg was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
A face mask required and ten-person limited visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A live-streamed and local FM broadcasted (94.5) funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Dan Bakay will officiate. Those not able to attend will be able to watch Georg's funeral service on our website under the obituary for him or will be able to listen to a local radio station (94.5) within 1000 feet of our facility. Smith Family Funeral Home is honored to provide multiple ways of celebrating Rev. Dr. Georg Gerritsen's life during these trying times.
Published in The Times Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020