George A. Moran
Applegate - George A. Moran, age 88, a resident of Applegate, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He was born on August 29, 1931 in Croswell, a son of the late George O. and Frieda (Krause) Moran. George married Faye McDonald on September 27, 1952 at the Mt. Pleasant Church east of Applegate.
George was a self employed business man all of his life, he owned and operated Moran's IGA in Applegate, was part owner of Keys Refrigeration in Sandusky and lastly he owned and operated the Port Sanilac Party Store in Port Sanilac. George was dedicated to the Applegate Fire Department , where he was the former chief; he was past president of the Sanilac County Firemans Association; he served on the Applegate Village Council and was the former Mayor of Applegate.; a member of the Applegate United Methodist Church. George was also an avid fisherman.
George is survived by his beloved wife, of 67 years, Faye Moran of Applegate; four children, Larry (Debby) Moran of Marysville, Jim (Terri) Moran of Brighton, Brian (Lori) Moran of Port Sanilac and Linda (Robert) Cahoon of Grand Rapids. 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister in law Edward and Helen Moran.
Visitation will be from 2-8 P.M. on Tuesday, October 15 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M.. on Wednesday at the Applegate United Methodist Church, with visiting from 10-11 at the church. Rev. Ellen Shippert will officiate. Interment will follow in the Washington Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of George may be made to the Applegate United Methodist Church or the Applegate Fire Department.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019