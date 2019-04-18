Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
George A. Sonenberg Obituary
George A. Sonenberg

East China Twp. - George A. Sonenberg, age 89, of East China Twp. passed away April 15, 2019. He was born January 23, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to the late George and Leona Sonenberg. George proudly served in the United States Air Force. He married Norma Duke on September 1, 1951 in Mt. Clemens. George retired from Ford Motor Company after 25 years of employment. He was an avid golfer and also loved fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by his children, David (Joyce) Sonenberg of Orlando, Florida, and Jean Williams of East China Twp., grandchildren, Kelly (Landon), Tom (Kait), Marisa (Matt), Meghan, Hanna, Sophia, Christopher, Juan, and Jack along with 4 great grandchildren. George is preceded in death by his wife Norma Sonenberg; son, Steven Sonenberg and grandson, Jesse Sonenberg.

A funeral service will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorials can be made to Kids in Distress. To leave a message of comfort please visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
