Dr. George Albert Bauer Jr.
Port Huron - George Albert Bauer, D.D.S., 89 of Port Huron, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020 in Port Huron, MI.
Bauer was born on December 22nd, 1930, in Oak Park, Illinois to George and Mildred (Pease) Bauer.
On August 28th, 1954, he married Mary Caroline Brown of Mason, Michigan
Bauer attended Mason High School after which he served his country with the United States Navy, before attending the University of Michigan School of Dentistry where he graduated with his Doctorates of Dental Surgery. Bauer was a skilled carpenter, his trade until he built successful dental practices in Onoway, Michigan then again in Port Huron. He enjoyed living life to the fullest, his hobbies included skydiving, skiing, white-water rafting, fishing, bird watching, photography, and traveling all over the United States learning about its history with his family. When they weren't traveling, the family could be found 'up north' enjoying the natural beauty of their home state. Bauer was an intellectual, who was fascinated by history, philosophy, technology, and he spoke fluent Spanish, a language which he continued to study at the community college until last year.
Bauer is survived by his two daughters, Roberta Stevens and her partner Dale, Rebecca Bauer and her partner Lee-Lian; son-in-law, John Armstrong; granddaughters, Justine Armstrong and her son Roman, and Rachel (Michael) McGowan, and their daughter Mila.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Bauer; and his daughter, Ramona Armstrong.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Rev. Dan Bakay will officiate. Interment, graveside services, and military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fort Gratiot.
Memorials are suggested to the family for the future purchase of a memorial bench near the Blue Water Bridge.
