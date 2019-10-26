Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Casco Twp., MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Casco Twp, MI
George Clinton Sharrow


1952 - 2019
George Clinton Sharrow Obituary
George Clinton Sharrow

China Twp. - George Clinton Sharrow, age 89, of China Twp., passed away October 25, 2019. He was born May 24, 1930 in St. Clair to the late Clinton and Bernice Sharrow. On June 14, 1952 he married Dorothy L. Genshow. She preceded him in death on February 23, 2019.

Clint formerly worked at the Diamond Crystal Salt Co. and later worked and retired from Ford Motor Company.

He is survived by his children, Paul (Mary Ann) Sharrow and Vickie Sharrow (John Stockwell); grandchildren, Ryan (Autumn) Sharrow and Jason Sharrow and great grandchildren, Bailey and Jackson Sharrow. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donn and Gordon Sharrow.

Funeral services will be Saturday November 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Casco Twp. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Friday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 at church prior to service.

Memorials are suggested to the .
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
