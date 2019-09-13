Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
George L. Brown


1942 - 2019
George L. Brown Obituary
George L. Brown

Fort Gratiot - George Leonard Brown, 77, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, September 9, 2019.

He was born May 17, 1942 in Port Huron to the late John and Hazel Brown.

Mr. Brown was a millwright with Mueller Brass for 43 years. George was a loving father and grandfather who was always helping his family. He enjoyed golfing, baseball, bowling, working on his 1940 Chevy and going to Big Boy to watch the car shows.

He is survived by four children, Cyndi (Jerry) Everitt, Robert (Christine) Brown, Melody Moutoux and Cheryl (Bob) Beebe; four grandchildren, Jochlynn Young, Alycia Burch, Kyle Burch and Hunter Brown; his devoted twin, John S. Brown; several nieces and nephews; and best friends, Larry and Linda Piotrowski. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelly Burch.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Mark Madsen will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com

"Live, Laugh, Love"
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
