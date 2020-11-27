1/1
George Robert Mills
1931 - 2020
George Robert Mills

Memphis - George Robert Mills went to his eternal home in Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on November 26, 2020. He was born in Armada, Michigan on January 22, 1931, the son of Frances (Ervin) and Russell Mills, as one of eight children. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Anita, Elmer, Charles, Florence, Thelma, Richard, and Joyce, two grandsons, and one great-grandson.

At age eighteen, he accepted Christ into his heart when he listened to a circuit riding preacher give the Gospel. This event changed his life and he began attending church faithfully. Another important event in his life was his marriage to his wife, Naomi Mary Rose, on July 22, 1950. They were happily married at her family home in Memphis and they spent most of their seventy years together living there. George and Naomi built their home and raised their six children; Jacquelyn Sparling of Kimball, Donald of Capac, Ruthann (Neil) Wolford of Avoca, Raymond (Roxann) of Capac, Laura (Danny) Haire of Graysville, TN, and Leonard (Kelly) of Glendale, AZ, who have many fond memories of their childhood. George is also survived by his beloved family including 24 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

George and his wife spent most of their lives serving the Lord in their church as Sunday school teachers and faithful church members. He has left behind a wonderful legacy to his children and grandchildren to follow God.

George retired from Pontiac Motors after 30 years of employment. He also served in the Michigan National Guard for several years. He had many hobbies including traveling, camping, golf, and wood working. He was always willing to help fix cars and help others on home improvement projects. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation being held from 9:00am until the time of service in Community Baptist Church, 1620 Wadhams Road Smiths Creek, Michigan 48074. A graveside service will be in Memphis Cemetery, Richmond. Arrangements were made by Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home - Memphis
80375 Main Street
Memphis, MI 48041
(810) 392-2750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home - Memphis

November 28, 2020
I can't say enough how sorry l am to hear of you loss.
He was such a kind caring n loving man to everyone he knew.
Sending love and condolences to family and friends
God Bless
Love Sharon
Sharon Mcmann
Family
November 28, 2020
Aunt Naomi and family—May God strengthen you during this time of loss and surround you with peace and comfort. We rejoice in our hope of eternal life through Jesus Christ our Savior!

We really wanted to be there for the funeral, but Chuck is restricted from travel due to a coworker having COVID19 :(

You are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you.
Chuck and Gayle Mills
Family
