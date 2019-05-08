|
|
George Stencel
- - George Stencel fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 91.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Agnes Stencel, brothers Jacob and John Jr. and sisters Rosalie (Mlocek), Lucille (Freeland) and Mary Ann Stencel.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 66 years Shirley (Clark) Stencel and his 5 children: Lisa (Jim) Beckman, Janis (Dennis) Dougherty, Kimberly (Chet) Collier, George Jr. (Amy) Stencel and Edward (Martha) Stencel, 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a 1946 graduate of Croswell High School (Michigan). He served in the U.S. Army as a signal corpsman in WWII. George attended Michigan Technological University (Houghton, Michigan) and began his career as a mechanical engineer for Packard and GM. He then worked 37 years as a resident engineer for Ford Motor Company. George loved his family, music and ice cream. He was also an avid golfer and stamp collector.
Inurnment will be in the columbarium of St. Hugo of the Hills Parish Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to www.dementiasociety.org.
Published in The Times Herald on May 8, 2019