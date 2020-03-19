|
It was undeniably difficult to say Goodbye 5 years ago. So very unexpected, so deeply heartbreaking. You continue to fill every moment of every day with your love and memories. Your Family is strong because of you. Your humor will always be cherished. A tremendous man with the heart of a lion and the gentlest, most caring soul. Giving your everything was standard; looking out for others and always willing to help. You truly were a Hero! Your light will forever shine! Rest In Heaven, Forever In Our Hearts Gerri, Heather and Adam.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2020