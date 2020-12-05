1/1
George W. "Bill" Smith
George W. "Bill" Smith

Goodells - George W. "Bill" Smith, 92, of Goodells, died Thursday, December 3, 2020.

He was born October 8, 1928 in Detroit to the late George and Mae Smith. He married R. "Bobbie" Sprowl on November 28, 1950 in Sparlingville and they were happily married for over 39 years. Bobbie died on July 3, 2020.

George served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948. He was employed as a Machine Operator with Riverside Metal until his retirement. George attended First Baptist Church of Goodells, where he taught Sunday School Class.

He is survived by his children, Tim (Ann) Smith, Steve (Jody) Smith, Paul (Colleen) Smith and Faith (Richard) Doran; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Phillip (Bonnie) Sprowl; and sister-in-law, Artie (Ed) McPhail. He was preceded in death by his son, Dave Smith; and daughter, Debbie Osech.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Goodells.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
Bill was a great friend and like a brother to us. His love for Christ and God' s word was always evident. He is the man who lead my husband to the Lord and many others also. Bill had a wonderful sense of humor and a smile on his face always. Bill now is in the presence of his Lord and Savior along with his parents, siblings who passed before him and his loving wife, Bobbie. Thank you Bill for being that example of how a true Christian should live. We have lost a true prayer warrior and friend.
Fran and John Parrish
Friend
