Bill was a great friend and like a brother to us. His love for Christ and God' s word was always evident. He is the man who lead my husband to the Lord and many others also. Bill had a wonderful sense of humor and a smile on his face always. Bill now is in the presence of his Lord and Savior along with his parents, siblings who passed before him and his loving wife, Bobbie. Thank you Bill for being that example of how a true Christian should live. We have lost a true prayer warrior and friend.

Fran and John Parrish

Friend