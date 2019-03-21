Gerald A. Gill



Fort Gratiot - Gerald Anthony "Jerry" Gill, 82, of Fort Gratiot died Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



He was born August 2, 1936 in Port Huron to the late Mary and Lawrence Gill Sr.



Jerry worked for Chrysler Corporation for over 30 years before his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army.



He is survived by six children, Rick Taylor, Dave (Dove) Taylor, Nancy (Tim) Woodson, Cheryl (Dan) Bryce, Gerald (Pamela) Gill, and Denise (Walt) Fitzhenry; 11 grandchildren, Aaron (Kayla) Taylor, Amber Taylor, Stephanie (Daniel) Edwards, Michael (Jaclyn) Lepien, Brandon Hamm, Jessica, Elise, and Leandra Gill, Jeremy (Gianna) Convery, Alyssa Convery, and Jillian (Mary Andreano) Convery; 13 great grandchildren; two siblings, Lucille Murawski and Richard Gill; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey; and two siblings, Lawrence Gill Jr. and Caroline Woycehoski.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Pollina Avenue Holiness Church, 3618 Pollina Avenue, Fort Gratiot, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Nathaniel Tucker will officiate.



Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Jerry's family.



Memorials may be made to Pollina Avenue Holiness Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.