Gerald A. "Jake" Stier
China Twp. - Gerald A. "Jake" Stier, age 70, of China Twp., went home unexpectedly on Monday July 15, 2019. He was born February 1, 1949 in St. Clair to the late Joseph "Pit" and Rita Stier.
He married Carol Ann Osterland on June 22, 1968.
Jake was owner of Jake Stier Construction. He also coached St. Clair Little League and Varsity softball at St. Clair High School for many years. He also coached hockey as well.
He loved his family and grandchildren very much.
Jake is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol, his children; Carrie (Jay) Bennett, Wendy (Steve) Hogle and Jake (Denise) Stier, grandchildren; Jay, Brooke, Kurtis, Cassandra, Michael, Stevey, Carter, and Claire. He is also survived by his siblings; Don (Gail), Rita (Jerry Heath), Joe (Donna), Jim, Michael, Mark (Sue), Janet (Fred) Robbins,
Gloria (Michael) Bennett and sister in-law; Dianna Stier. Also survived by many brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings; Sam, Patrick, Carol Ann, Thomas, and Mary Ann.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Young Funeral Home, China Twp.
Visiting hours will be Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. A rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 17, 2019