Gerald Ayotte
Gerald Ayotte

Croswell - Gerald "Jerry" Gordon Ayotte, 78, of Croswell, Michigan, passed into his eternal rest in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on July 1, 2020.

He was born on July 23, 1941 in Port Huron, Michigan to Gordon and Marguerite (Chambers) Ayotte. Gerald graduated from St. Stephen High School in 1959. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, daughters Christine (Marshall) Fugate and Andrea (Frank) Champine, sons Jon (Rhonda) Ayotte and Mathew (Kay) Ayotte, sisters Marilyn Duckworth and Kathy (Terry) Hillger, brothers Robert Ayotte, Danny (Brenda) Ayotte, George (Heather) Ayotte, and Chris Ayotte, sisters-in-law Kit (Dave) Sawdon, Sally Opitz, grandchildren Dr. Patricia (David) Kindsvater, Lieutenant Commander Jay (Farah) Fugate, Ben (Jenn) Fugate, Ari (Dalton) Pelc, Travis Ayotte, Laura Ayotte, Clark Ayotte, Amelia Champine, Mallory Ayotte, Gillian (Timothy) Lambert, Samuel (Alie) Ayotte, Petty Officer 3rd Class Phillip Ayotte, Isaac Ayotte, Cally Ayotte, Josiah Ayotte, and Peter Ayotte, 10 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Nellie and Russel King and Jack Carpenter, infant son Peter S. Ayotte, sisters Judy (Mike) Zahnow, Barb (Milo "Curly") Crawford, Mary (Don) Calhoun, sisters-in-law Grace Ayotte, Sandy Ayotte, Nancy Ayotte, brother Ronald Ayotte, and brothers-in-law Del Duckworth and Wilhelm Opitz.

Gerald was an exemplary master automotive mechanic, demonstrating his integrity and expertise for 44 years. He retired from Bill MacDonald Ford as a Service Writer in 2003. Gerald had the pleasure of representing Santa for the past 16 years. He thoroughly enjoyed making people happy and seeing belief in the eyes of both children and adults, inspiring them to share, care, and love their family.

Gerald was a lifetime honorary member of the Knights of Columbus.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial tributes may be made to the family at P.O. Box 157, Croswell, MI 48422. These donations will be sent to a local children's charity at Christmastime.




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
