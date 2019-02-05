|
Gerald C. Andrews
Port Huron - Gerald C. Andrews, 88, of Port Huron, died Sunday, February 3, 2019.
He was born May 27, 1930 in Port Huron to the late Rockford "Rock" and Alta Andrews. He married his high school sweetheart, Marianne Joyce Hanton on July 2, 1955 in Port Huron.
Gerald served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War on Guam Island. He was an engineer draftsman at Mueller Brass until the department closed, switching to "Superman" Maintenance Repairman until his retirement on May 26, 1995. He was a member of Local 218. Gerald was an active member of First United Methodist Church, serving as maintenance, greeter, apple pie man and on the rummage sale team. He was a trustee on the PHASD School Board for 16 years, a member of the Community Action Team, Dares Team, Parent Advisory Board, and involved with Port Huron Hospital Parkinson's Group and the Michigan Lupus Foundation. He enjoyed HO gauge model railroads, watching his granddaughter, Nikky, play volleyball, woodworking, and crafting. He especially loved traveling and camping. He was a devoted husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Gerald is survived by three children, David (Cindy) Andrews of McKinney, TX, Scott (Karen Wolfe) Andrews of Port Huron, and Karen (Lawson) Andrews-Smith of Fort Leonard Wood, MO; five grandchildren, Daniel (Andra) Ingles, Nicholle "Nikky" Ingles, Arica (Dave) Johnson, Andrea (Ulmil) De La Lorre, and Michelle (Kerry) Proffitt; three great-grandchildren, Samuel Colt, Cooper Daniel, and Madison "Maddi" Proffitt; two sisters, Kathryn Shepley and Janice Pryor; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne; his sister, Donna Godfrey; and two grandsons, Jonathan and Nathaniel Andrews
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in First United Methodist The Reverend William Wright will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Lawson Smith, David Andrews, Daniel Ingles, Dean Hanton, Scott Shepley, and Tom Mccormick. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Andrews, Samuel Ingles, and Cooper Ingles. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or the Lupus Foundation. To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 5, 2019