Clyde Township - Gerald D. "Jerry" Ling, 90, of Clyde Township, died Friday, May 17, 2019.



He was born October 9, 1928 in Port Huron to the late Delton and Bernice Ling. He married Cecile Lorraine Houle on June 21, 1952 in Emmett. She died September 17, 2016.



Jerry served in the U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Marine at the end of World War II and in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Chief engineer with Ford Motor Company and Interlake Steamship Company and sailed the Great Lakes aboard the Benson Ford, Henry Ford II, Herbert Jackson and Lee A. Tregurtha for over 50 years. He was a member of Charles Hammond American Legion Post #8 and the International Ship Master's Association.



He is survived by two daughters, Diane Werner and Martha (Timothy) Carnahan; three grandchildren, Theodor (Yvette) Werner, Candace (Gary) VanLuven and Christina (Dan) Carnahan-Pilgrim; and great grandchildren, Kayla Bowers, Andrea Werner, Andrew Thick, Alec Solomon, Nathanial Carnahan and Blake, Ariauna, Sara, Nate and Chloe Pilgrim.



He was preceded in death by a grandson, Gerald Werner and son-in-law, Theodor Werner.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Gerald will lie in state from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at noon on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.



Burial will be in Ruby Cemetery, Clyde Township. Pallbearers will be Timothy Carnahan, Gary VanLuven, Alec Solomon, Dan Pilgrim, Robert Houle, and Joseph McIntyre. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorials may be made to the .



To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on May 21, 2019