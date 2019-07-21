|
Gerald David Meldrum
Naples, FL - MELDRUM, Gerald David, age 74 of Naples, FL passed away on July 16, 2019. Gerald was born September 23, 1944 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to David and Mildred (Middy) Meldrum. He was raised in Anchorville, Michigan and was known to family and friends as either Jerry or Juky. Jerry attended Immaculate Conception church and school, graduated from Assumption High School, Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Jerry is survived by his, daughters Kelly "Brat" Meldrum, Kimberly (Jeff) Cohen, son Dustin Meldrum. Grandchildren: Charlotte (Tyler) Lynn, Max Lugt, Loudon, Posey and Wren Cohen. Brother of Stacia (Richard) Rivard, D. Linus (Dianne) Meldrum, Maralene (John) Brothers. Jerry revived his father's business - Michigan Precision Swiss - in Anchorville and later moved it to St. Clair, teaming up with partners Doug and Dave Murphy. When he was not tinkering or fixing something around the house, you would find him out on the golf course. Visitation 2:30-8pm with 7 pm Rosary, Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home 35259 23 Mile New Baltimore, MI 48047. Instate 9:30-10am with Mass to follow Thursday July 25, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church 9764 Dixie Hwy, Ira Township, MI 48023. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019