Gerald E. Schnepp



Port Huron - Gerald Edward Schnepp, 84, of Port Huron, died Thursday, April 25, 2019.



He was born September 24, 1934 in Port Huron to the late Harry and Irene (Rowert) Schnepp. He married Kelly VanWormer on September 30, 2000 in First United Methodist Church.



Jerry was a 1952 graduate of Port Huron High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was self-employed and operated a painting company, J & J Service. Jerry was a pitcher in the local modified softball leagues for many years, and was named MVP of the Port Huron City League in 1966.



He is survived by his wife, Kelly; four children, Harry Schnepp, Sherry King, Nick (Cindy) Schnepp, and Victoria Smith; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two nieces, Michelle McCabe and Julie Sparling. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry E. Schnepp; mother, Irene I. Bain; sister, DeLaine Schnepp; and step-father, Irwin Bain.



Visitation will be 1-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Judith May of the United Methodist Church will officiate and Marshall Campbell will deliver the eulogy.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Marine Corps. Pallbearers will be Marshall Campbell, Lee Jones, Gerald Schnepp Jr., Greg Sparling, Dennis VanWormer, and Matthew VanWormer.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019