|
|
Gerald Floyd Brown
Port Huron - Gerald Floyd Brown, 84, of Port Huron, died Monday, July 8, 2019.
He was born September 26, 1934 in Rogers City and moved to Port Huron as a teenager. He married Gail Grattan on August 2, 1958 in Port Huron.
Mr. Brown worked at Prestolite Wire Company and was the custodian at First United Methodist church for several years. He served in the U.S. Army. Gerald enjoyed golfing, bowling, horseshoes, playing sports with his children and watching sports on TV.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gail; three sons, Michael (Katherine) Brown, David (Martha) Brown and Steven (Denise) Brown; four grandchildren, Cassandra (Patrick) Jahn, Olivia Brown, Kayla Brown and Gabrielle Brown; five great grandchildren, Evie Jahn, Annabelle Jahn, Emmaleigh Jahn, Lillienne Jahn and Gracelynn Brown; a sister, Janet Banks; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.
The Rite of Committal will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Michael, David and Steven Brown, Patrick Jahn, Bob Jury and Kevin Meikle. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 9, 2019