Gerald J. Warchol
Marine City - Gerald J. Warchol, age 84, of Marine City died July 17, 2020. He was born July 31, 1935 to the late Frank W. and Julia Ann (Florkey) Warchol in Detroit.
On April 23, 1960 Gerald married Ilene M. Behm. Gerald was one of the founders of Vacumet Finishing. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #856, Marine City and St. Vincent de Paul. He was also active with the Holy Cross School Booster Club.
Gerald is survived by his children, Michael (Suzanne), David (Deborah) and Suzanne; grandsons, James D., Mason Jr. (Abby), Michael, Ethan, Mitchell (Courtney), Austin and Logan; great granddaughter, Harper Grace; sister, Patricia A. Jurczak and sisters in law, Carol (Norm) Hausler, Virginia Warchol and Celine Warchol.
Gerald was predeceased by his wife Ilene; brothers, Frank and Richard Warchol and brother in law John Jurczak.
A funeral mass will be Friday July 24th at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, OLR Parish, Marine City. Visiting hours are Thursday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp.
Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul.