Gerald Jerome Miller
Port Huron - Gerald Jerome Miller, 85, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Jerry was born November 10, 1934 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to the late Marion Fisher and Bernard Miller. He married MaryAnn Kalamajka on February 9, 1957 in Detroit. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage until MaryAnn's passing in October of 2006.
Jerry was a Detroit Police Officer employed from 1959 until his retirement in 1995. He served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army stationed in Germany. Jerry enjoyed telling stories of his service adventures, including his attendance at the wedding of Grace Kelly to Prince Rainer III of Monaco during a service leave. His interests included being outdoors, gardening, sailing, fishing, kayaking, golf, and travel. He has passed these interests on to his children and grandchildren. Jerry was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather and loved spending time with his family.
Jerry is survived by his five children, Michelle (Kevin) Carolan, Michael Miller, Neil Miller, Nicole (David) Arbury, Mark (Diana) Miller; grandchildren, Julia (Adam), Andrew (Jennifer), Kyle (Libby), Caitlin (Darjan), Matthew (Esli), Chelsea (Matthew), Maxwell (Meghan), Benjamin, Natalie, and Jacqueline (Jarret); great grandchildren, Adam, Elise, Linden, Oliver, and Annie. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Miller.
Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with a brief service to follow.
Jerry's family prefers that memorial donations be made payable to Detroit Public Safety Foundation, memo line to include "Fallen and Critically Injured Officer Fund". To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019