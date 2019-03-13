Gerald L. Russel



Port Huron - Gerald Leonard Russel, 70, of Port Huron, died Monday, March 11, 2019.



He was born May 24, 1948 in Port Huron to the late John and Mildred Russel. He married Kay Ann Walters on June 26, 1971 in Port Huron.



Gerald served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Mueller Brass Company for 43 years and was a member of Local 44. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and going for rides in his 1966 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible.



He is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Scott (Lucinda) Russel, and Melissa (Aaron) Lambright; grandchildren, William, Addysen, Connor, Katherine, Charlotte and Baylee; sisters, Joyce (Lloyd) Hoist, and Joan Chard; brother, Richard (Mary) Russel; several nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Sandy.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Forbes will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Dick Russel, Rick Russel, Paul Wessel, Aaron Lambright, William Russel and Addysen Russel.



Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



To send condolences, visit karrersimpsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary