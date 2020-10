Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Rzeppa



Gerald Rzeppa, passed Oct 21, 2020, age 84. Survived by beloved wife Ann; loving children Kathy (Scott), Brian (Diane), Karen, Carol, Debbie (Jerry), & Kathy (Kevin); 12 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren;. 2 sisters. Visitation Sat Oct 24 at 10am until Funeral Service at 1pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia.









