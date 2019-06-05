|
|
Gerald W. "Gerry" Bourdeau
Fort Gratiot - Gerald W. "Gerry" Bourdeau, 87 of Fort Gratiot, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Blue Water Hospice Home.
Gerald was born on September 28, 1931, to the late Ephrem and Hazel (Merchant) Bourdeau in Cheboygan, Michigan.
Gerry was in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in November of 1954. He married Donajean Feneley in Waterford, Michigan on May 21, 1955.
He was involved in Boy Scouts in Bad Axe, Michigan and Lapeer East High School Booster Club where he was the past President. He also organized Bingo at the Lapeer East High School. Gerry loved to fish, hunt and go camping. He was a talented woodworker. Gerry retired in 1993 from Detroit Edison. Once he retired Donajean and Gerry would travel to warmer weather for the winter, traveling to Arizona and Florida. His family was his whole world, he loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Donajean Bourdeau; children, Gary Bourdeau, Nancy Bourdeau, Jeff Bourdeau and Brian (Theresa) Bourdeau; three grandchildren, Nathan, Trevor, and Sheldon Bourdeau; a sister, Joan (Richard) Martus; sisters-in-laws, Geri, Micki, and Anne Bourdeau.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Marie Bourdeau; four brothers and one sister.
The family honors the memory of Gerald and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. The Father Lee Acervo will officiate. Visitation at church will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday.
Memorials are suggested to Blue Water Hospice Home.
Published in The Times Herald on June 5, 2019