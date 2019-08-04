Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Geraldine E. Seibert Obituary
Geraldine E. Seibert

Marysville - Geraldine Edwina Seibert, 91, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Marysville, Michigan, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

She was born November 23, 1927 in Peck to the late Michael and Clara Mullen. She married Allan Seibert on August 20, 1949 in Port Huron, Michigan. He died November 2, 2010.

As a young woman, Mrs. Seibert worked at Johnson Optical and later at the House of Crafts. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, FL and Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Marysville, MI. She enjoyed camping, traveling, crocheting and ceramic painting. She crocheted many blankets which she donated to veterans and nursing homes. She loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by four children, Kirk and Janette Seibert, Paul and Joan Seibert, Mark and Patti Seibert, and Dawn Seibert; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Don, Brian, Joshua, Jacqueline and Laura; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Gordon, Raymond, Robert and Irvin Mullen; and sisters, Julia Grimes and Doris Thomson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Maureen Baker will officiate.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fort Gratiot Township, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Marysville. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
