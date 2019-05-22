Geraldine L. Cornwell



Port Huron - Geraldine Louise Cornwell, 87, of Port Huron died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.



She was born November 18, 1931 in Port Huron to the late Hazen and Anna Brough. She married Carl D. Cornwell on October 8, 1949 in Port Huron. He died November 27, 1983.



Geraldine was a life long resident of Port Huron. She loved playing bingo and baking cookies and cakes. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her children, Catherine (Karl) Tedball, Michael (Theresa) Cornwell, Gerald (Irene) Cornwell, and Jeffrey (Debra) Cornwell; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandchildren, Katherine and Michael; and six brothers and sisters.



A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00. The Reverend Lydia Speller will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.



