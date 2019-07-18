|
Geraldine M. "Geri" Faucher
St. Clair - Geraldine Mae "Geri" Faucher, age 87, of St. Clair. As a rainbow shined upon the chapel at the Village of East Harbor (Chesterfield, MI) on Tuesday, July 16, Geraldine Mae Faucher completed her journey and joined the angels up above. Geri was a resident at East Harbor for 3 years and will be missed by her friends (especially Toni) and the staff that tended to her needs.
Geri grew up and graduated from St. Clair High School in 1950 and moved on to serve her country in the US Navy for 2 years. She spent the next several years raising her family of 6 children in St. Clair. She also worked at the Diamond Crystal Salt Company until she relocated to California in 1981. She returned to Michigan in 1994 and back to St. Clair in 2005 where she was a volunteer at Kids in Distress.
She is survived by her children; Debbie (Ron) Mitchell, John (Janet) Faucher, Jeff Faucher (and partner Ellie), Jim (Marie) Faucher, Tami Faucher and Tim (Lyuba) Faucher. She was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service was held for Geri for immediate family and close friends.
Memorials in Geri's name may be made to: Kids in Distress at 1114 S. 7th St. St. Clair, MI 48079. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit : www.youngfuneralservices.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 18, 2019