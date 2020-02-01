Services
Casco Twp. - Geraldine Moore Stockton, age 95, of Casco Twp., passed away February 1, 2020 in Clinton Twp. She was born in Algood, Tennessee on July 17, 1924 to the late Albert and Anna Moore and has been an area resident since 1946. On January 5, 1943 Geraldine married Roy B. Stockton. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Geraldine graduated from Algood High School and Nashville Business School. She was a life member of Cornell-Marysville #93, OES and a current member of Jefferson #489, OES.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Janice) Stockton, Alan (Jane) Stockton and Teresa (Richard) Tillman; grandson, Daniel Stockton; great granddaughter, Brooklynn Stockton and her sister, June (Steve) Barrett.

Visiting hours are Monday February 3rd from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A Memorial Service will be held Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home conducted by the Jefferson Chapter Order of Eastern Star.

Memorials are suggested to the Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center, 300 Urbana Rd., Limestone, TN 37681. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
