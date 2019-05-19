|
|
Geraldine (Beischer) Schwartzkopf
Capac - 88, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Port Huron, MI, after a short illness.
She was an avid sports fan and loved attending games where she was found cheering for anyone she knew that was playing. Gerry enjoyed her visits with family and friends whenever possible and kept in touch with everyone by phone.
She is survived by her children Leslie (Paul) Aguinaga, Mitchell and Jill Lewis; grandchildren Victor Aguinaga, Jeremy Lewis, Lisa Aguinaga, Mary Lengemann (Jack), Tim Lewis (Jen), Greg Lewis (Kim), Michael Aguinaga and April Aguinaga; great-grandchildren Mia, Chase, Macayla, Nick, Caleb, Parker, Bryce, Justus, Gabriel, Ella, Mckenna, and Alexandria.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Beatrice Beischer, husband Victor, children Lisa and Geoff, and sister Genevieve Beatty.
Memorial services will be Monday, May 20, 2019, at Capac United Methodist Church at 12:00 p.m. (noon). Visitation with family will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. before the service. Pastor Lisa Clark will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Capac United Methodist Church, Capac Library or Wishes of the Family. For information and Guest Book
kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019