Gerard F. "Ben" Graw
Gerard F. "Ben" Graw

Port Huron - Gerard Francis Benjamin Graw, 60, of Port Huron, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a life-long struggle with health issues.

Gerard was a proud alumnus and supporter of Ferris State University's Bachelor of Computer Sciences program. He had a successful 35-year career with Willis Towers Watson as a software designer, engineer and project manager.

He will be best remembered for his quick wit, silly puns and big heart. He was exceptionally intelligent and infinitely curious about the world around him. He believed with all his heart that one must be a faithful and careful steward giving back to that world in any way possible. In order to make his beliefs into tangible deeds, he created a bird, butterfly and pollinator haven in his suburban backyard and became an official Monarch Butterfly Waystation. He was an avid bird watcher and generously supported The National Audubon Society, enthusiastically participating in its annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). He supported a great range of charities, ranging from World Wildlife Fund and The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee to Heifer International and UNICEF. He was ardent champion of all creatures, great and small, with a special soft spot for wild birds and his cats.

He is sorely missed by his surviving siblings, Rose (Tim) Boos, Larry Graw, Chris (Cindy) Graw, Lucy (Fred) Phare, Julianne Desiderata and Mary (David) Ayton; several aunts, nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Madeline; and his brother, David James.

Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service was held on August 3rd.

Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
