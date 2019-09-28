Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerhardt Schuette Sr.


1943 - 2019
Gerhardt Schuette Sr. Obituary
Gerhardt Schuette, Sr.

Kenockee Twp. - 76, of Kenockee Township, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Lakeside Manor Nursing and Rehab in Sterling Heights. He was born in Pinconning, Michigan August 27, 1943, son of the late Gerhardt and Ruth (VanDeventer) Schuette.His marriage to Roberta Pratt was January 28, 1967, in Detroit. Roberta died June 4, 2012. Gary liked being outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed gardening, raising chickens and he sold eggs and jam at the farmer's markets. Gary worked for Detroit Diesel for over 30 years as a quality auditor. He could fix anything. Most importantly, Gary enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Gerhardt Jr. "Gary" and Joanna of Kenockee, and daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Douglas Beveridge of Ferndale; five grandchildren, Gerhardt, Joseph, Jasmine, Fayth and Collin; five siblings, Elaine Badelt, Judy (Jim) Tuschling, Clare (James) Sauer, Janice (Daniel) Hreha, and Barbara (David) Wiegand; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. The family honors the memory of Gary and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, September 30, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Don Reynolds, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Capac, will officiate. Interment will follow at Christian Cultural Memorial Cemetery in Speaker Township. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. For information and Guest Book, kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
