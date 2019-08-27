Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Torello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert J. Torello


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert J. Torello Obituary
Gilbert J. Torello

Clyde Township - Gilbert Joseph Torello, 89, of Clyde Township, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 23, 2019.

He was born October 5, 1929 in Hazel Park to the late Vincenzo and Vincezina Torello. He married Alfrieda Stroh on May 13, 1950 in Smiths Creek.

Gilbert was employed with Goodyear Tire company for 43 years and Northgate Ford for 20 years. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a long-time member of the Fort Gratiot Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alfrieda; two children, Gilda (Carl) Schott and George (Terri) Torello; eight grandchildren, Ryan Schott, Jeffrey Schott and fiancée Jessica Pincomb, Carla Schott, Wendy Antrosiglio and fiancée Kyle LeRoy, Leslie (Kevin) Bilyeu, Brandie (Travis) Branch, and Codie and Adam Setter; thirteen great grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, and Evan Schott, Millie and Joey Antrosiglio, Addie and Audrey Bilyeu, Kaitlyn Duckwitz, Austin, Ashley, and Alyssa Webb, and Owen and Carter Branch; six siblings, Silvio "Angelo" (Jeannie) Torello, Martino (Mary) Torello, Julian (Nancy) Torello, Angeline (Arnie) Luciani, Florence (William) Herlihy, and Joanne (James) Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene (Carol) Torello and Silvio Torello.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Major Wesley Dalberg will officiate.

Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Gratiot Lions Club or Grace Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank Bridge Senior Care and Grace Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now