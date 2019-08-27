|
Gilbert J. Torello
Clyde Township - Gilbert Joseph Torello, 89, of Clyde Township, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 23, 2019.
He was born October 5, 1929 in Hazel Park to the late Vincenzo and Vincezina Torello. He married Alfrieda Stroh on May 13, 1950 in Smiths Creek.
Gilbert was employed with Goodyear Tire company for 43 years and Northgate Ford for 20 years. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a long-time member of the Fort Gratiot Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alfrieda; two children, Gilda (Carl) Schott and George (Terri) Torello; eight grandchildren, Ryan Schott, Jeffrey Schott and fiancée Jessica Pincomb, Carla Schott, Wendy Antrosiglio and fiancée Kyle LeRoy, Leslie (Kevin) Bilyeu, Brandie (Travis) Branch, and Codie and Adam Setter; thirteen great grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, and Evan Schott, Millie and Joey Antrosiglio, Addie and Audrey Bilyeu, Kaitlyn Duckwitz, Austin, Ashley, and Alyssa Webb, and Owen and Carter Branch; six siblings, Silvio "Angelo" (Jeannie) Torello, Martino (Mary) Torello, Julian (Nancy) Torello, Angeline (Arnie) Luciani, Florence (William) Herlihy, and Joanne (James) Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene (Carol) Torello and Silvio Torello.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Major Wesley Dalberg will officiate.
Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Gratiot Lions Club or Grace Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Bridge Senior Care and Grace Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2019