Gladys L. Graham
Fort Gratiot - Gladys L. Graham, 86, of Fort Gratiot, entered into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Her family celebrates her home going, knowing on the day of the resurrection, we will once again be reunited with our loved one.
She was born June 20, 1933 in St. Clair to the late Russell and Mabel Hyslop. She married Gerald James Graham on April 15, 1955 in St. Clair.
Gladys is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald; her children, Bonnie (Mark) Stevens, James, Russell, Samuel, and Theodore Graham, Sara Brenner and Victoria Wilson; 22 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; siblings, Irene (Bob), Virginia, Phyllis, and Barbara (Gary); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a two daughters, Geraldine Ledezma and Laura Raymo; brothers, Edward, Thomas, Charles and Howard; and sisters, Eleanor, Doris, Margaret and Joyce.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Elder Steve Wolfe Sr. and Elder Ron Bryant will officiate.
Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Pallbearers will be Travis Langolf, Timothy Frasier, Nathaniel Frasier, Alexander Langolf, John Graham and Austin Graham.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Swaggart Foundation. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020