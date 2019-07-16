Glen Edwin Miller I



Kimball Township - Glen Edwin Miller I, 82, of Kimball Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019.



He was born July 9, 1937 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Lawrence and Grace Miller and was a lifelong resident of Kimball Township. He married Judith Joyce Jones on April 5, 1958 in Green Lake, Wisconsin.



Mr. Miller was employed with Intertape Polymer in Marysville for 35 years, retiring in 2008. Glen and Judith enjoyed their second home at Forrester Park, where for over 30 years they spent long weekends at the campsite they called The Millers. He loved the Tigers and the Red Wings. He made his peace with all those here and plans on a family reunion "just beyond the moon."



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith; four children, Carol (Brian) Mancini Glen "Butch" Miller II, Lawrence "Lorny" Miller Kimball and Chief George (Donna) Miller, USN Ret.; a son-in-law, Mike Erdman; 13 grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janet Miller; and his beloved canine companion, Rusty. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Erdman; grandson, Glen "L.B." Miller III; brother, Robert Miller; and sister, Dorothy Miller.



Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Dallas G. Berry will officiate.



Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. Pallbearers will be Glen Miller II, Lawrence Miller, George Miller, Brian Olary II, Michael Erdman, Brian Mancini, Mike Erdman and Steve Way.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald on July 16, 2019