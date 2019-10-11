Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Glen James "Jim" Reichle


1931 - 2019
Glen James "Jim" Reichle Obituary
Glen James "Jim" Reichle

St. Clair Twp. - On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Jim Reichle of St. Clair Twp., passed away at the age of 88 surrounded by his family. He was born July 28, 1931. Jim was married 67 years to Anne. He proudly served with the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He was the owner of Reichle Auto Parts for over 50 years, where he met many friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his sons, James W. and William.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Reichle; five children, Cynthia "Cindy" (Gary) Houle, John Reichle, Gary W. (Diane) Reichle, Laurie (Chris) Frazer and James Shovan; grandchildren, Amanda, Brittany and Cammie Houle, Jenny (Casey) Goryl, John M. (Cheyenne) Reichle, Kaylynn (Jordan) Kurtz, Carter Reichle, Cassie Reichle (Mazen Hussein), Carley Frazer (Anthony Snay), James Frazer, Jacob Frazer, Billie (Steve) Gates and Judy Hayden; five great grandchildren, Grace Goryl, Nathanyel Reichle, Aria and Riley Snay and Yara Hussein; brothers, Art (Lorenza) Reichle and Gary A. (Ann) Reichle; sister in law, Janet Jones and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday October 14th at 10:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Sunday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
