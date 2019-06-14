Resources
Orlando, FL - Glen R. Furtaw 60 Orlando Florida passed away on June 12th at Orlando Regional Medical Center after a short illness.

Born in St.Clair, MI. to the late Lloyd and Rosemary Furtaw on March 22 1959. Glen was a veteran of the United State Marine Corp 1976-1979 as a generator technician. Glen owned and operated a sign business for many years in Delaware and was a gifted artist in his sign craft.

Glen also worked in many different building trades eventually going into home remodeling.

Glen is survived by his three children Britnee,Brandon and Bryan. two grandchildren and his Brothers Steve (Robin) Marine City and David (Jeanne) Port Orange Florida.

Glen was preceded in death by his Mother and Father Lloyd and Rosemary Furtaw and a brother Randy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on June 14, 2019
