Glenda A. Martindale
Port Huron - Glenda Ann Martindale, 60, of Port Huron, died Saturday April 20, 2019.
She was born June 30, 1958 in Port Huron to the late Charles and Jacqueline Lanyon.
Glenda graduated from Port Huron High School in 1976. She was a foster parent, a substitute teacher and a licensed beautician. She served on the Old Town board, and will be remembered as a very giving person.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Martindale; a daughter, Lee Ann Martindale; two granddaughters, Jackelynn and Katelynn Loxton; a great granddaughter, Oaklynn Monzo; and several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Martindale Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2019