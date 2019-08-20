Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Resources
Gloria Ann Phillips


1938 - 2019
Gloria Ann Phillips Obituary
Gloria Ann Phillips

Port Huron - Gloria Ann Phillips, 80, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

She was born August 22, 1938 in Port Huron to the late Ralph and Frieda Lawson. She married Lowell Phillips on January 5, 1957 in Port Huron. He died May 26, 1997.

Mrs. Phillips was a devoted foster mother to more than 70 children over a 40 year period. As a young woman, she was a secretary at Mueller Brass and then worked for the Gibson Greeting Card Company as a merchandiser for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading her Bible, eating at Ted's Coney Island and loved animals, especially her dog, Oliver.

She is survived by six children, Steve (Nancy) Phillips, Bill (Chris) Phillips, John (Kim) Phillips, Judy (Dave) Cash, Jeff Phillips and Carol (Jeff Offenbacher) Phillips; 15 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a foster son, Darrin Frappier; many nieces and nephews, including Cathy Smart and Don (Lori) Smart; and many friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald (E.J.) Lawson; and a sister, Dorothy (Ivan) Smart.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. The Reverend Steve McCoy will officiate.

Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jacob Woodward, David Cash Jr., Jared Cash, Daniel Cash, Brenden Phillips and son-in-law, Dave Cash.

Memorials may be made to the family for her special needs children. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
