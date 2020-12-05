Gloria J. Campbell



North Street - Gloria Jean Campbell, 70, of North Street, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.



She was born January 11, 1950 in Port Huron to the late Lawrence and Josephine Campbell and was a lifelong area resident. She was a companion to the late Wilbur Smith for 30 years.



Gloria is survived by several cousins, including Karen Brown; and Wilbur's children, whom she remained close with throughout her life, Eleanor Genaw, Gordon (Cheryl) Smith, Elaine (Bill) Sherky; Stella Hoskins, Orville (Sue) Smith, Brian Carrier, Wilbur (Kathy) Smith and Julie Smith. She was preceded in death by several uncles and Wilbur's daughter, Karen Carrier.



Private graveside services will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate.



Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.









