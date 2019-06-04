Gloria J. Parmann



Kimball Township - Gloria Jean Parmann, 75, of Kimball Township, died Saturday, June 1, 2019.



She was born April 18, 1944 in Port Huron to the late Harold and Viola Krafft. She married Douglas Parmann on June 24, 1978 in Kimball.



Gloria was a member of Wadhams Baptist Church and the McLaren Port Huron Hospital Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband, Douglas; a daughter, Brenda (Doug) Tupin; three sons, Mark Woodard, Doug (Ophilia) Parmann, and Keith (Leslie) Parmann; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Rebecca, and Tiffany; three sisters, Sharon, Delores, Karen, and Debbie; and a brother, Gary. She was preceded in death by a brother, Duane; and three sisters, Barbara, Mary, and Viola.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Pastor Stuart Cummins will officiate.



Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice or Wadhams Baptist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary