Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
East China Twp., MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
East China Twp., MI
Gloria Lee Everitt


1932 - 2019
Gloria Lee Everitt Obituary
East China Twp. - Gloria Lee Everitt, age 86, of East China Twp., went home to be with her Lord on August 18, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born September 12, 1932, the beloved daughter of Dwight and Bonnie Lee Moulton in Maysville, Missouri. On September 21, 1950, Gloria married Jack C. Everitt in Pontiac, Michigan. A devoted wife and mother, Gloria awed her children by her patience, sweet demeanor and commitment to God, the love of her life, Jack and her ever-growing family. She generously gave a lifetime of service in church ministry including youth leader, singer, secretary and provided gracious hospitality to so many. She worked for Chris Craft, Diamond Crystal/Akzo Salt Co., and the City of St. Clair. She is survived by children, Mark (Nancy) Everitt, Lori (Robert) Wheeler, Joan (Ed) Clark, John (Kathie) Everitt and Beth (Brett) Lile; grandchildren, Julie (David) Patterson, Marissa Everitt, Nathan Everitt, Jodi (Dan) Kriesch, Kristin (Henry) Amama, Robbie (Doug) Cox, TerriLynn (Aaron) Bump, Courtney (Jason) Proctor, Nick (Jackie) Clark, Lizzy (Nathan) Hess, Joshua (Jenny) Everitt, Jared (Sami) Everitt, Jason (Anna) Everitt, Summer Lile and Shelby Lile and 26 and counting great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and brother, Dwight Moulton. Funeral services will be Wednesday August 21st at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, East China Twp. Interment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday, August 20, 4 to 8 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Wednesday, August 21st, 10 to 11 a.m. at church prior to service. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting contributions, which will be distributed to various ministries Jack and Gloria supported through the years. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
