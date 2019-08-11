|
|
Gordon Jeffery
Richmond Township - Gordon Keath Jeffery born in Detroit September 23, 1929 passed away August 2, 2019. He attended Richmond schools and was a top athlete in high school football, basketball, and baseball. He received the Best Sportsmanship award in 1947 and was selected to the St. Clair All Star football teams in 1947 and 1948. He married his high school sweetheart Jackie in 1949; they had three children: Gary, Cheryl, and Michelle.
Gordon was a U.S. Navy veteran who proudly served during the Korean war. He later attended college at Eastern Michigan University and received his Bachelor's degree in education. He worked for Ford Motors for 35 years as a journeyman machine repairman. He coached the Memphis Little League baseball team to a championship in 1961. He also coached football, basketball, and baseball at Memphis High School.
Gord loved skiing and was a member of the Ford Motor Company ski team. Over the years, he enjoyed skiing down slopes across the U.S. and Europe. He loved sailing his boat, Omnipotent in lakes St. Clair and Huron. Many memories with family and friends were made on board Omnipotent.
Gord willingly sacrificed to support his community, he served on the Memphis Cemetery Board for 40 years. As a Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge, Gord devoted time and effort by collecting cash donations and participating in fundraising events (proceeds go to the Shriners hospital to treat children's diseases and injuries). For several years he made homemade apple cider which he served at the annual children's Halloween party. He also served at the monthly pancake breakfasts. Gord was awarded the Masonic Hero Meritorious Citizenship award for saving the life of a neighbor and her dog when they fell through an ice-covered pond.
Gordon loved traveling and took several cruises in the Caribbean and Mediterranean. When he retired from Ford Motors, he and Jackie traveled across the U.S. in their motor home visiting all but three states. In later years they made many friends and memories wintering in the sun and sand at their Bonita Beach, Florida condominium. Gord loved the beach and enjoyed every moment of soaking up the sun.
He loved his dogs Tiger, Charlie, and Sophie; they were often found on his lap, at his heels, or by his side for car rides. Gordon was a good friend to many; always willing to help others. He was beloved by his family: his wife of 70 years, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, brothers, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, and in-laws enjoyed his, kindness, cheerful laugh, and a great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by a son, Gary and a daughter, Michelle who was killed at the age of seven by a drunk driver, father and mother Cecil and Bernice Jeffery, father and mother in-law Carl and Leona Herfert, brothers Edgar, Vernon, and twin Douglas, brothers-in-law Larry and Carl, sisters-in-law Agnes, Theresa, Karen.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, daughter Cheryl (Robert Morgan), granddaughters, Kristen and Toni, great grandsons, Adam and Evan, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home in Memphis on August 18, 2019 starting at 3:00pm with Masonic Rites being held first and then the memorial service being officiated by Reverend James Huff. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service followed with a celebration of his life gathering at the American Legion hall 34330 Bordman Road Memphis, MI 48041. Interment will be in Memphis Cemetery, Richmond Township. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Michelle Jeffery scholarship fund for Memphis High School. To send condolences visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019