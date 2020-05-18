|
Gordon Joseph Reynolds Jr.
Port Huron - Gordon Joseph Reynolds Jr., 63, of Port Huron, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer.
He was born January 10, 1957 in St. Clair, Michigan to Gordon J. Reynolds Sr. and the late Lula B. Reynolds.
Gordy was a talented self-employed carpenter who could build or fix anything and would do anything for anybody. Most important to him was spending time with his family, especially being "Papa" to his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Serena (Matt) Leach and Brandon (Elissa) Reynolds; five grandchildren, Madilyn and Mason Leach, Alexis, Jaxon, and Jayden Reynolds; his father, Gordon J. Reynolds Sr.; a sister, Debbie (Bill) Thompson; a brother, Greg Reynolds (Kim Goetz); many nieces and nephews, including Greg (Marcella) Rowe and Scarlett and Angelina; several cousins; and his grand-dog, Chase. He was preceded in death by his mother; and two sisters, Lisa Carew and Lori Rowe.
A memorial gathering will be planned for later this summer.
Memorials may be made to Gordy's grandchildren, in care of Serena Leach.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020