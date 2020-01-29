|
|
Gordon L. Wilke
Marysville - Gordon LeRoy Wilke, 82, of Marysville, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
He was born November 28, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Esther Wilke. He married Irene Anne Shappee on April 11, 1964 in West Branch, MI.
Gordon was a Master Sargeant in the U.S. Air Force and served for 22 years. He worked in aircraft maintenance and travelled the world. After his service, he was employed with Port Huron Paper, E.B. Eddy, and sold real estate. Gordon loved flying radio controlled model airplanes, was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3702, St. Clair County Propbusters, and American Legion Post #449.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Irene; two daughters, Cheryl Wilke (Joel Feldman) and Carol Wilke Shaw; granddaughters, Melissa and Abigail Shaw; sisters, Janet Kirby and Barbara (Larry) Eagen; brothers, Norman and Victor Wilke; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Gordon's son-in-law Joel Feldman will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Inurnment will be in Riverlawn Columbarium, Marysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020