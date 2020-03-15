|
Gordon "Gouch" Nicolai
China Twp. - Gordon "Gouch" Nicolai, age 64, of China Twp., passed away at home March 14, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born December 12, 1955 in St. Clair to the late Robert and Margaret Nicolai. On September 18, 1976 Gouch married Barb Meldrum.
Gouch operated Nicolai Bakery in China Twp., for 8 years and retired from Chrysler Corp, Marysville after 30 years of employment. Gouch was a fun loving guy who loved life and entertaining family and friends. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as four wheeling, hunting, fishing, traveling and camping. The cabin up north was a favorite destination for deer camp and the annual Gouch Fest canoe trip. His greatest joy was sharing his time with his wife, children and 3 grandchildren, who he adored.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barb Nicolai; children, Gordie Jr. (Amanda) Nicolai and Tonya (Mike) Butler; grandchildren, Kenzie, Averie and Collin; siblings, Bob (Vi) Nicolai, Mary (Ralph) Paquette and Janet (Dennis) Rylander; aunt, Milllie Meldrum; in laws, Joe Lisee, Debbie Nicolai, Jerry and Marie Meldrum, Nancy and Terry Millard, Bev and Dave Corwin and Paul Socia and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was predeceased by siblings, Nancy Lisee and Roger Nicolai; foster brothers, Joe Novelli and Victor Gatautas; father and mother in law, Jack and Loretta Meldrum; sister in law, Sharon Socia.
Funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday March 19th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Wednesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Thursday 1:30 to 2 p.m. at church prior to mass. Attendance at mass is limited to 100 guests.
Memorials may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020